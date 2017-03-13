At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu

Neymar has been backed to surpass Pele as Brazil's record goalscorer by Selecao legend Cafu.

The Barcelona forward already has 50 international goals to his name, with only Pele, Ronaldo and Romario ahead of him in the country's scoring charts.

Pele's tally of 77 Brazil goals puts him well ahead of the pack, but Cafu, Brazil's record appearance holder, thinks Neymar's quality and age means he is going to break the mark.

Cafu told FIFA: "All records exist only to be beaten. Of course, Neymar has got it in him.

"He's young and has time on his side. If he continues playing as he is now, then there is every possibility he will [overtake Pele]."

Having helped Brazil to an Olympic gold medal last year, Neymar has four goals in his last five World Cup qualifying matches.

On his own record of 142 caps, which looks tougher to beat, Cafu added: "I think this is understandable because no one has played for Brazil over such a long period of time as me - 16 years!

"It is purely down to strength of will, my devotion to football and the effort I put in during all this time."