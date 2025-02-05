Real Madrid targeting Bournemouth star to become standout summer buy: report
Real Madrid are said to have been informed prospective new manager Xabi Alonso wants one player in particular from the Premier League
Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso continues to be linked with a prospective move to Spain.
The 43-year-old - ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has previously been touted as a potential successor for Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu. Alonso previously played for Los Blancos and won both La Liga and the Champions League during his five-year stay.
But given his managerial switch is for now all just hearsay, Alonso has reportedly been in touch with the hierarchy at the club and wants one player from the Premier League to help move forward Real Madrid's shaky defence.
Xabi Alonso wants underrated Bournemouth star at Real Madrid
Rumours have already begun to circulate about Trent Alexander-Arnold's proposed move to Real Madrid in the summer. The Liverpool defender is now, according to information relayed by FourFourTwo this week, 90 per cent there in terms of his switch to Spain.
The Spanish giants want to also sign a new centre-back to help provide competition for the likes of Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, with a 19-year-old from Bournemouth having a brilliant season in England and could yet to be on his way back to his homeland very soon.
According to information from Fichajes, Real Madrid has been told by Alonso that if they want him as their new manager after Ancelotti, Dean Huijsen must be signed to help him in his rebuild.
Huijsen, 21, has played 20 times for the Cherries this season, after a summer move from Juventus in Serie A. He also found the net in Bournemouth's impressive 3-0 win at Manchester United back in December.
The report also states how Huijsen's ability to lead from the defensive line, as well as his skillset in the air has put him on the radar of several European clubs. Transfermarkt values the youngster at £15m at present.
Bournemouth would probably want more than double that for the defender given his breakthrough campaign at the Vitality Stadium. Real Madrid's lure may come further down the line but for now, he is under contract in England until 2030.
In FourFourTwo's view, we can see Huijsen moving back to Spain at some point in his career but at 21, and after just one good season in the Premier League, it may be a few years yet before that big move to Real Madrid comes to fruition.
Bournemouth are in FA Cup action on Saturday as they host fellow Premier League side Everton in the fourth round of the competition.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
