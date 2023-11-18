Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior joins Jude Bellingham on the sidelines and will miss Tuesday's World Cup qualifier vs Argentina as Los Blancos are hit with huge injury crisis

Real Madrid forward Vinicus Junior is set for a long spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Friday night.

The 23-year-old assisted Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli for Brazil's opening goal after just four minutes in Barranquilla, but was forced off inside half an hour with a thigh problem and will play no part in Tuesday's crunch clash at home to rivals Argentina.

After the match, which Brazil lost 2-1 following two second-half goals from Liverpool's Luis Diaz, Vinicius said: "I think it's the same injury I had last time. I took a knock there and I felt it a bit later."

The injury he was referring to was the one he suffered playing for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo at Balaidos in August, which kept him out for a month. That one was a problem in his right leg, though, while this one is on the left.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Vinicius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring," his club said on their website on Saturday.

As usual, Madrid gave no indication as to how long their player will be out of action, adding: "His recovery will be monitored."

However, reports in Spain suggest the Brazilian will be sidelined for around two-and-a-half months this time.

That means he will be out of action until 2024, perhaps even until February.

The news is a fresh blow for Real Madrid, with nine players now out injured for Los Blancos, including Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham.

However, the England midfielder is back in training after a shoulder injury and could return for Madrid's trip to Cadiz following the international break.

Vinicius Junior has called for a crackdown on racism in Spain after receiving fresh abuse in Real Madrid's recent 1-1 draw at Sevilla.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian forward has received an apology from Barcelona after one of their directors called him "a clown" on social media.

And ahead of El Clasico, Jude Bellingham picked a Cristiano Ronaldo moment as his highlight from watching the famous fixture in recent years.