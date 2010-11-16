Referee Angelov suspended for fourth time

It is the official's fourth ban since 2007 and his second this year. He was suspended for four matches in March after complaints about his performance in Levski Sofia's 3-1 win over Minyor Pernik.

Angelov's latest ban, imposed by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), came after furious protests from Lokomotiv, who asked the authorities to take action against the referee who they said had influenced the outcome of the game.

Brazilian Doka Madureira scored the only goal five minutes from time after Angelov failed to award what looked an obvious free kick when Litex's Momchil Tsvetanov pulled the shirt of Loko's Ivo Ivanov.

Angelov had to wait for almost 10 minutes in the centre of the pitch while riot police tried to protect him from the wrath of Loko players. Several fans were arrested for invading the pitch.

"My conscience is clean," said Angelov, who made the headlines in 2008 for not officiating a Sofia derby after being locked in an apartment by a bailiff over a property dispute.

"I awarded what I saw."