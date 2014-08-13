Ribery retires from international football
France winger Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from international football.
The 31-year-old Bayern Munich star revealed his decision in an interview with German magazine Kicker on Wednesday, bringing to an end his eight-year international career.
He said: "I have experienced highs and lows in the national team, but it's time for me to dedicate myself to my family, Bayern Munich, and make way for the many great young players arriving in France team."
