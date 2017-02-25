Rivals scared of Ibrahimovic, says United team-mate Herrera

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic will strike fear into Southampton in the EFL Cup.

United's bid for a treble sees them come up against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday, and Ibrahimovic is central to Jose Mourinho's plans.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has defied his age and critics with 24 goals in all competitions, including 15 in the Premier League.

Herrera - amazed by the former Sweden captain's longevity - said the veteran striker can help lead United to victory in London.

"He is the target for us," said Herrera. "He has great height, he holds the ball up and he has the fantasy to resolve the play like he did at Blackburn.

"It was fantastic to get him because sometimes opponents are scared of him and the rest of us take advantage of that. We get more space, more second ball. We have got one of the best in the world.

"He is a strange case, a one-off. When he takes his shirt off and you see his body, he looks 28 or 29. Sometimes, I ask him what he does to continue to play the way he is doing because this is something I'd like to copy.

"He is so lucky with his DNA and we are so lucky to have him."

United head into the weekend's showpiece with just one defeat since early November.

Since losing to Fenerbahce in the Europa League on November 3, United have only lost to Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-finals, as they remain undefeated in the Premier League - a run of 16 matches.

"Everyone who watches our games realises pretty quickly that a big team is playing because we control all the games – or most of them," said Herrera.

"When Blackburn Rovers scored [in the FA Cup fifth-round fixture], we didn't go crazy, we kept playing, kept moving the ball from side to side, creating chances. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves and we are showing just how difficult it is to beat us.

"I cannot say it is impossible to beat us but it is difficult because we are very compact, we attack, we create chances. We are in a good moment but I always say that football has no memory and, if we don't perform well at Wembley, everyone will forget what we have done."