Jamie Carragher suffers hacking trouble leading to bizarre tweets - and his account is now DELETED

Jamie Carragher has seen his social media account hacked

Jamie Carragher England Euro 2024 defender had his Twitter social media X account hacked
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fell victim to assumed hackers on Tuesday evening after a series of unusual posts appeared on the pundit's X account.

The posts were published just minutes after England's final group game of Euro 2024 kicked off against Slovenia and have (at the time of writing) stayed live for over 25 minutes.

