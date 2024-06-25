Jamie Carragher suffers hacking trouble leading to bizarre tweets - and his account is now DELETED

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fell victim to assumed hackers on Tuesday evening after a series of unusual posts appeared on the pundit's X account.

The posts were published just minutes after England's final group game of Euro 2024 kicked off against Slovenia and have (at the time of writing) stayed live for over 25 minutes.

Carragher, who often uses his account to promote his work on The Overlap as well as other snaps from his glittering punditry career, has amassed over two million followers so far.

Jamie Carragher's Twitter turmoil

Supposed hackers took to Carragher's account just after 8pm on Tuesday, posting three times on his X account.

The first appeared to promote a kind of cryptocurrency, as well as tagging the official Liverpool account, reading: "I love these memecoins in @Solana . What is your favorite Memecoin? @LFC"

The 'Solana' account tagged has almost 3 million followers, with a bio which reads: 'Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption ◎ Fast, composable, green, and globally distributed'.

Carragher's now-deleted tweets (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second post featured an image of Carragher alongside fellow pundit Micah Richards posing with the Ballon D'or trophy.

The caption of this post read: "can't hear those waiting for CA @MicahRichards #MESSI"

The third, and perhaps the strangest, post had no image attached to an incomprehendable jumble of letters and numbers, reading: "$OGUN CA 28wDWMZicx5fH7Zkk12zzUXkfgHfAoK3SmBJu649pump"

It remains unclear who is behind the Twitter takeover nor when or how the former England international will get his account back. The posts were then deleted, before his account was fully taken over by the hacker.

