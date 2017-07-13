Trending

Roma's Mario Rui seals Napoli loan

By

Mario Rui has joined Napoli on loan, with the option to make the move permanent depending on whether "sporting targets" are met in 2017-18.

Roma have confirmed that Mario Rui has completed a season-long loan switch to Napoli.

The 26-year-old has finalised his move after passing a medical with Maurizio Sarri's side.

Napoli will pay €3.75million for the initial deal and will be obliged to sign him outright for a further €5.5m fee if "certain sporting targets" are met, Roma said.

Mario Rui joined from Empoli last year but a cruciate ligament injury meant he was unable to make his debut until January in a 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria.

He made a total of nine appearances in 2016-17.