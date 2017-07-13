Roma's Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
Mario Rui has joined Napoli on loan, with the option to make the move permanent depending on whether "sporting targets" are met in 2017-18.
The 26-year-old has finalised his move after passing a medical with Maurizio Sarri's side.
Napoli will pay €3.75million for the initial deal and will be obliged to sign him outright for a further €5.5m fee if "certain sporting targets" are met, Roma said.
Mario Rui joined from Empoli last year but a cruciate ligament injury meant he was unable to make his debut until January in a 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria.
He made a total of nine appearances in 2016-17.
