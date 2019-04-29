Romelu Lukaku admits he has uncertain Manchester United future

The Belgian has gone in and out of the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship and has hinted at favouring a move to Serie A in the future.

Reports last week said that the striker will consider his future at the club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with United currently in sixth place and three points adrift of the top four with two games remaining of the Premier League season.

When asked about if he would stay at the club, Lukaku told the Guardian: “I don’t know, I am not here to entertain rumours. I am still under contract.”

The 25-year-old, who joined United from Everton for £75 million in 2017, has a contract until 2021 with the club.

However, the Guardian’s report adds that the Red Devils may listen to offers for the striker, who has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Read more...

5 things Manchester United must do to move forward as a club

How Nemanja Matic shows up everything wrong with Jose Mourinho’s reign at Manchester United