Rooney and Martial fit to face PSV, Van Gaal confirms
Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are fit to face PSV, Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has confirmed.
Louis van Gaal has confirmed Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are fit to face PSV in Wednesday's Champions League clash.
The attacking duo have recovered fully following a respective illness and ankle knock, while Marouane Fellaini is also in contention, but Phil Jones and Ander Herrera are out.
