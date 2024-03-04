Roy Keane vs Micah Richards: Heavyweight boxer predicts which pundit would win in a fight

Roy Keane and Micah Richards are two heavyweights of the punditry world, but what would happen if they swapped their microphones for boxing gloves and stepped into the ring?

While we may never find out the answer to that question, due to the 17-year age difference and clear camaraderie the pair share, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has tried his best to predict who would win in a fight between the pair.

Pitting the former Manchester United captain with the defender who burst onto the scene with Manchester City nearly 20 years ago, Joshua perhaps makes a surprise admission over who he's backing.

A hypothetical fight between Roy Keane and Micah Richards has been predicted (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's a great question," Joshua said. "Let's look at the tale of the tape, shall we? You've got Micah Richards, a big guy who looks like a natural heavyweight and is solid. But, from a point of view where we're talking about Roy Keane: the one and only, the man that's about that smoke, about that life.

"I think Keane has a bit of amateur experience as well. If I were to toss a coin, I'd say it would probably land on Micah, but the coin would bounce and flips a few times before it'd eventually end up on Roy Keane. So, I think Roy would do the job."

Richards didn't quite agree with Joshua, however, arguing that his weight advantage makes him clear favourite in the scrap.

Joshua just backs Keane to get the job done (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Hold on," Richards said in response, "how much do you weigh, Roy? I'm 16-and-a-half stone - proper heavyweight. I'd eat you for lunch!"

Keane also put Richards as favourite in the boxing Manchester derby.

"I wish I would believe what he was saying there," Keane said. "I think Micah would take me very, very easily. I'm about 12-and-a-half stone. You'd be favourite, Micah."

The pair agreed they'd "take a draw" if it came down to it, though, clearly not wanting to find out the damage they could potentially cause each other.

