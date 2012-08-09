Russia win appeal against Euro 2012 sanction

"Today, UEFA's appeals committee cancelled the previous decision by the disciplinary committee," the RFU said in a statement on its website.

Russia were penalised after their fans threw fireworks and displayed illicit banners at their Euro 2012 Group A opener against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on June 8.

UEFA ruled that Russia would be docked six points in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans stepped out of line again, a decision which has now been overturned.

A 120,000 euros fine was upheld by the appeals committee, the RFU said. UEFA could not immediately reached for comment.