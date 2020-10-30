Ryan Giggs predicts Manchester United’s title drought could last for 20 years

Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United’s Premier League title drought could last for as long as 20 years.

United have not won the championship since Alex Ferguson’s final season at the helm in 2012/13.

They are still English football’s most successful club on 20 titles, but Liverpool will draw level with their rivals if they finish on top of the pile this term.

The Reds ended their 30-year wait for a 19th crown last season, when Jurgen Klopp led the club to victory.

And Giggs, who hung up his boots in 2014, fears his former club could be set for a similarly lengthy wait for their next title.

"It could be 15, 20 years before you know it, especially if Klopp and [Pep] Guardiola stick around," the Wales manager told Jamie Carragher, on The Greatest Game podcast.

"They have got the resources and the players so we have Liverpool to look at where the last time when they won it in 1990 they thought we'll win it again soon.

"Even Klopp took four-and-a-half years for him to win it - it takes a long time. You have to think about what Klopp did.

"He improved the team every season or won a trophy like the Champions League and then you saw the improvement so the pressure was off a little bit.

"Every manager and signing is seen as that he will win us the league and it's not like that."

Giggs, who previously served as assistant to Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, does not believe he will manage United in the future.

“If I’m honest, I wanted the job [after David Moyes was sacked in 2014. “But I wasn’t ready.

“There is a trend at the moment with younger coaches who have played for the club getting the jobs. At that time there was still a lot of the older managers coming in. They were seen as safe.

“I wanted the job when I had those four games, but I wasn’t ready. I was definitely ready after Louis [was sacked] and I wanted the job but I was nowhere near it.

“I’m more ready [for the job] now but I think that’s gone now, I think the chance has gone now. I think it’s gone, I’ve done it.

“I’m happy with the job I’ve got. I can’t see that coming around again. I must say I’m enjoying the [Wales] job at the moment. There’s lots of pluses, and there’s lots of frustrations.

“I think eventually I will want to go into club management, but when that is, I don’t know.”

