Salah returns to Liverpool with injury
Liverpool will hope Mohamed Salah's injury is not too serious after he was given permission to return to the club by Egypt.
Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle strain suffered in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland on Friday.
Salah – who scored direct from a corner in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – was forced off late on having appeared to sustain a thigh injury.
Speaking directly after the game, assistant coach Hany Ramzy had told beIN SPORTS: "The primary diagnosis confirms it's just a strain and no muscle rupture is apparent."
Egypt have now confirmed that Salah will return to Liverpool and take no part in Tuesday's reverse fixture with Swaziland.
