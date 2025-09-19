Is Bukayo Saka injured? Arsenal Premier League injury update

The England international hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury against Leeds in August, but is he nearing a return?

Bukayo Saka is taken off with an injury
Bukayo Saka hasn't played for Arsenal since August following a hamstring injury (Image credit: Alamy)

Bukayo Saka hasn’t featured for Arsenal since August, having suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Leeds.

The Gunners lost their following match 1-0 to title challengers Liverpool, before bouncing back with victories over Nottingham Forest and then Athletic Club in the Champions League.

Saka, who missed a large chunk of last season with a similar problem and was out for around three-and-a-half months, has scored one goal and notched one assist so far this term.

Is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka available this weekend?

Bukayo Saka receives treatment on his hamstring

Bukayo Saka picked up another hamstring injury in the victory over Leeds in August (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite his importance to both club and country, the winger hasn’t been rushed back and was absent from England’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that Saka can return to fitness sooner rather than later, with important fixtures coming up against Manchester City and Newcastle.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to welcome back Bukayo Saka sooner rather than later (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s thought that Saka's hamstring problem could keep him out until the end of September, but an exact return date has not yet been given by the club.

According to Arteta, “Bukayo’s out and he’s trying to get back as quickly as possible, but we need to respect that process”.

“Let’s see, he’s evolving really well, with very specific work at the moment. The moment that we increase that load, let’s see how he reacts”, he said.

Arsenal may have to host Manchester City on Sunday without Saka in their ranks, but they’ll know that a victory could take them six points clear of Pep Guardiola’s men.

Jack Cunningham
Jack Cunningham

Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.

