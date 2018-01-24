Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal

New Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez insists he did not leave Arsenal because he was told to by Thierry Henry.

The Chile international completed his move to Jose Mourinho's side on Monday in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan join the Gunners.

Sanchez wrote a farewell message to the north London club in which he wrote: "I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn," which prompted the suggestion he had been encouraged to leave by the former France star.

Henry – who left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007 – denied the claims on Twitter, writing: "I know I don't need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you."

Sanchez has since issued his own statement, insisting his switch to United was "a personal decision".

"I want to clarify that Henry never told me to leave the club, it was a personal decision," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"He LOVES the club and someday it would be nice to see him as the Arsenal coach because he loves the club...".

Sanchez could make his United debut in Friday's FA Cup clash with Yeovil Town.