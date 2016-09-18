Sane will play against Swansea - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has given a positive assessment of Leroy Sane's fitness and said that the German midfielder will feature in Manchester City's EFL Cup tie against Swansea City.

Sane has played just 48 minutes of Premier League football this season following his £37million transfer from Schalke, making his debut in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

A hamstring injury delayed the start of Sane's City career but Guardiola claims the 20-year-old, who replaced Ilkay Gundogan in the second half of City's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, is now ready to be involved from the start of a game.

Guardiola told reporters after the victory over Bournemouth: "He was ready to start today. But I decided to play [others].

"Leroy was injured at the beginning and it's much better now. He's had one or two weeks' training with us and every day is much better.

"I know his quality and of course he needs minutes and the next game of course he's going to have these minutes."