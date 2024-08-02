Saudi Arabia launches incredible plans for World Cup 2034 stadiums

Saudi Arabia has submitted plans to build 11 state-of-the-art stadiums ahead of their bid for the 2034 World Cup.

The Middle Eastern country wants to create a whole new purpose-built city fresh and ready to host the month-long tournament, with further details set to be released. One stadia is to be constructed some 350 metres above ground level, with the project set to cost billions.

Neom, currently an unbuilt city in the north-west of the country, will only be accessible via high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles in a nod to modern technology. The unnamed venue, which makes up the nation's 'The Line' initiative, hopes to diversify the economy of the kingdom away from oil and is set to host a quarterfinal match.

Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2034 World Cup is currently uncontested and the country had until October's deadline to submit its plans for the competition. Eight of the eleven new stadiums - including the 92,760 King Salman International Stadium, which will host both the opening and championship games - will be located in Riyadh, the capital city.

The cities of Jeddah, Al Khobar and Abha will also host matches and the 2034 FIFA World Cup will be the first time the expanded tournament is held in just one country as a 48-team event in its history. A decision on the tournament is set to be confirmed by December 11.

“For Saudi Arabia and MBS, this World Cup is a massive deal,” said Stanis Elfsborg, a senior analyst at Play The Game, a Danish NGO promoting democracy and good governance in sports.

“It's not just about football; it’s a key part of their Vision 2030 plan and to revamp the country’s image on the global stage. They want to show the world that they’re modernizing and becoming a major player in international affairs. But let’s not kid ourselves – this is also an attempt to gloss over the country's serious human rights atrocities.”

Saudi Arabia players celebrate a goal against South Korea at the 2023 Asian Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

