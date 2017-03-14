Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla

Kasper Schmeichel believes Leicester City's stunning Champions League win against Sevilla was the product of turning back the clock to play like last season.

The Premier League champions were 2-1 down after the first leg in Spain but took an away-goals lead at the King Power Stadium through Wes Morgan, with Marc Albrighton scoring from the edge of the box to seal a quarter-final spot.

Schmeichel saved a poor Steven N'Zonzi penalty to protect his side's 3-2 aggregate victory following the dismissal of Samir Nasri and the goalkeeper credited the tactical approach from new manager Craig Shakespeare as a big factor in the result.

"It's an unbelievable achievement for the club," Schmeichel told BT Sport. "I'm proud of the boys, it was such a tough game up against a quality team but we had a game plan and we stuck to it and it came off perfectly.

"We knew they would have a lot of possession, up against a team that pass the ball as well as they do you know you're going to have to defend and the boys did brilliantly.

"It's one of those things. I think it was three years since I last saved [a penalty] and it's two in two games now! It's about confidence. We've gone out and played more like we did last season and we're reaping the rewards. Tonight was a fantastic night, it was just incredible."

Deja vu...First leg penalty save ...Second leg penalty save ...Schmeichel March 14, 2017

Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the European powerhouses awaiting in the last eight but Schmeichel has no preference over who Leicester play in the next round.

"For a lot of us we've come a long way," Schmeichel said.

"I've been right down all the way to League Two and to be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is incredible.

"I don't really mind, no matter who we get they're going to be a top-drawer club."