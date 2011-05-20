Schweinsteiger out of Germany qualifiers

Schweinsteiger was injured in a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt but still played in subsequent matches against Schalke 04, St Pauli and VfB Stuttgart.

The DFB said on its website that Schweinsteiger had dropped out of the squad after consulting the Bayern and Germany team doctors.

It added that Schweinsteiger had played the final games "despite pain and because of the special sporting situation of the Munich team."

Bayern were struggling to qualify for the Champions League, eventually finishing third to guarantee a place in the final qualifying round of Europe's top club competition.

Germany host Uruguay in a friendly on May 29 before visiting Austria on June 3 and Azerbaijan four days later for Euro 2012 qualifiers. They top Group A with 15 points from five games.

Bayern fiercely criticised the Netherlands at the start of the season for fielding their winger Arjen Robben at last year's World Cup finals when he had a thigh injury.

Robben missed the first four months of the German season after Bayern said he aggravated the injury in South Africa.