Scotland Euro 2024 star offered lucrative summer move: report

Scotland have already seen one of their Euro 2024 stars offered a lucrative summer transfer.

Playing in the opening match of Euro 2024, Scotland took on hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, knowing a point from the game would be a great result against one of the tournament favourites.

And it seems one club has taken a shine to a Scotland player who started the first game, with a lucrative offer already being prepared ahead of a summer deal later this transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab are looking to sign striker Che Adams in the summer, once Scotland's run at Euro 2024 is concluded. Of course, the Tartan Army will hope that goes up until the final on July 14, though the bookmakers' odds on the favourites suggests it could be slightly sooner.

Adams, who started Scotland's first game of Euro 2024 against Germany, helped Southampton get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, but his contract expires on June 30 and it doesn't seem likely he'll sign a new deal.

As a result, it seems likely for Adams to exit St. Mary's this summer, with an inevitably lucrative offer from Al-Shabab set to given serious consideration. They finished 8th out of 18 teams in the Saudi Pro League this season, with Ivan Rakitic, Yannik Carassco and Romain Saiss all plying their trade for the side.

Che Adams (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also suggests the 27-year-old has caught the attention of Nottingham Forest and Wolves, with his future set to be resolved after Euro 2024.

Transfermarkt values Che Adams at €15m, though he is out of contract so will be available on a free come July 1.

Adams is a key player for Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

