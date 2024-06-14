Scotland Euro 2024 star offered lucrative summer move: report

By
published

One Scotland player is already being touted for a summer transfer - after just one game at Euro 2024

Scotland Euro 2024 squad Scotland Team Picture during a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena, on June 14, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland have already seen one of their Euro 2024 stars offered a lucrative summer transfer.

Playing in the opening match of Euro 2024, Scotland took on hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, knowing a point from the game would be a great result against one of the tournament favourites

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 