Scott Brown sidelined for up to 10 weeks
By app
LONDON - Celtic captain Scott Brown has been ruled out for at least two months with a foot injury, the Scottish Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The midfielder was forced to withdraw from the squad for Scotland's recent Euro 2012 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Spain after tests showed a niggling metatarsal injury was more serious than first thought.
"Following a visit to see a specialist, it has been confirmed that Scott Brown will not require surgery on his injury," read a statement on his club's website.
"The Celtic captain has suffered a stress reaction in the third metatarsal on his right foot. However, with the extra rehabilitation work required, the midfielder is likely to be out for 8-10 weeks."
Brown, who has been struggling for fitness since the start of last season when he had surgery, will miss the Old Firm derby against Rangers on October 24.
