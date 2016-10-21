Serious knee injury sidelines Hull's Odubajo for six months
Moses Odubajo, 23, hurt his knee during a non-contact incident in training.
Hull City are expected to be without Moses Odubajo for six months after the full-back fractured his patella.
Odubajo suffered the serious knee injury during a non-contact incident in training, Premier League newcomers Hull confirmed in a statement on Thursday.
While Odubajo's knee ligaments remain intact, the 23-year-old will undergo surgery next week to stabilise the fracture.
It is another blow for Odubajo, who was on the comeback trail after dislocating his patella during the off-season.
