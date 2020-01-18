Sevilla director Monchi ‘angry and outraged’ by VAR call after Real Madrid loss

Sevilla director of football Monchi says his club are “angry and outraged” at the VAR decision to disallow their opening goal during their 2-1 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid.

After dominating much of the early play, Sevilla’s Luuk De Jong headed home from a corner in the 30th minute.

The strike was ruled out, however, after the referee adjudged that Madrid defender Eder Militao was blocked by Nemanja Gudelj.

“Everyone has seen it, it is a decision that hurts us a lot,” Monchi told Movistar+ after the match.

“I have to shut up. I refuse to analyse a game in which they have removed a legal goal that made it 1-0.

“We are angry and outraged, but we accept the mistakes and do not take any action. We think ahead to the next game.”

Casemiro’s brace gave Madrid victory, with De Jong scoring a legitimate effort after 64 minutes.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane responded during a post-match press conference, which was reported by Marca, saying: “Monchi’s statements seem a bit strong to me, but they are his responsibility and it’s not for me to say if he is right.

“I’m not going to stop the sports director of Sevilla talking.

“The play of the first goal is blocking and a clear foul. It is the referees who decide, sometimes in favour and sometimes against.

“I saw a clear foul. They can complain, but the referee has done what he had to do. The result has been logical.”

Zidane admitted his squad took time to hit their stride at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu but was reassured at how they responded when pressed by a dominant Sevilla.

“We suffered a lot so they are three very important points. We have been able to react and we have to be happy about that.

“We have started badly, we have lacked attack and everything in the first half, but the important thing is that we have managed to react and finish well.

“In the second half we have entered with another attitude, more aggressive, pressing and quickly recovering the ball.

“Sevilla are a very good opponent and if you let them play they make you suffer. You have to be happy because we knew how to turn the game around.”

Both Madrid goals were produced by Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who praised teammates Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez for aiding him.

“We didn’t win the game only because of my goals, it was a good team effort,” he told the club website.

“We were up against a very good team who play some nice football and have a top coach. It was a very hard-fought match.

“It was a typical Madrid-Sevilla game. They are a good side and you have to have respect and be able to dig in when needs be.

“We want to have the ball, we’ve shown we’re in fantastic shape and we’ve taken three very important points.

“Jovic’s pass deserves the accolades, it was a Hollywood pass, that’s why I ran over to celebrate with him. And for the second, Lucas Vazquez put in a fantastic cross and made it easy for me.

“I was able to net against Sevilla last year too, but it’s all about the teamwork”.