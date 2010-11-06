Sevilla lose Guarente for six months
By app
MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sevilla's Italian midfielder Tiberio Guarente is to have surgery on a knee injury next week and will be out of action for around six months, the club said on their website on Saturday.
"He arrived with a knee problem that we knew was a risk. We advised the club that the risk was high," club doctor Juan Ribas was quoted as saying.
Guarente, who has made seven league appearances for the King's Cup holders this season, was bought from Italy's Atalanta for around 5.5 million euros during the close season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.