Watch Georgia v Spain: Live streams, TV details for World Cup 2026 qualifier as La Roja look to secure top spot

Watch Georgia vs Spain as Luis de la Fuente's side aim to all but seal their place at World Cup 2026, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Georgia vs Spain: Key information ► Date: Saturday 15 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 5.00pm GMT / 6.00pm CET / 12.00pm ET ► Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fubo (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Spain know a win against Georgia on Saturday evening in Tbilisi will all but guarantee their passage to the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Hosts Georgia have much more on the line, as Willy Sagnol's side must beat Spain and Bulgaria in their final two Group E fixtures.

They then must also hope that Turkey lose their final two matches against Bulgaria and Spain.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Georgia vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Georgia vs Spain for free?

You can watch Georgia vs Spain for free in Spain, where national broadcaster RTVE has the rights, with streaming via the RTVE Play service.

Watch Georgia vs Spain from anywhere

How to watch Georgia vs Spain in the UK

Georgia vs Spain will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers, but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Georgia vs Spain in the US

Live coverage of Georgia vs Spain will be available for fans in the United States on Fubo Sports Network.

Georgia vs Spain: Match Preview

Georgia have never qualified for a World Cup finals, despite their strong showing at Euro 2024.

Having reached the last-16, it was then Napoli star and now PSG wonderman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who shone on the big stage, and the hosts will need a big display from him on Saturday evening.

With just three points from four matches, they are somewhat left with plenty to do, and know their fate is largely out of their hands heading into these final two games across the November international break.

Fellow big hitters Otar Kakabadze and Georges Mikautadze will both miss out through injury, with the latter a huge miss given his 21 goals in 41 caps.

La Roja are in prime position at the top of Group E and boast a three-goal buffer over second-placed Turkey heading into this encounter.

Spain are yet to lose a game in qualifying, but will be without Lamine Yamal as he continues to be troubled with injury problems so far this season.

Rodri, Pedri and Nico Williams are also notable absentees, but De La Fuenta's side surely have too much for an out-of-sorts Georgia team, with qualification almost guaranteed with another win this weekend.