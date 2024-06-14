Sir Alex Ferguson watches Scotland open Euro 2024 alongside bitter rival

Scotland have kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign by facing hosts Germany in opening game of the tournament in Munich – and their legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson was not going to miss such a massive occasion.

Ferguson – who coached Scotland before his trophy-laden 27-year stint as Manchester United manager – was spotted in the stands (ok, the posh seats) ahead of kick-off at the Allianz Arena.

And he was joined for the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser by one of his fiercest foes from his time on the Premier League touchline.

Managerial icons in the house for Germany vs Scotland

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, Alex Ferguson 13 with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho had many hard-fought battles with Ferguson's Man United during his two spells in charge of Chelsea, but the pair were all smiles as they settled in to enjoy the opening ceremony and big kick-off of this summer's major tournament.

Mourinho was recently appointed manager of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, having been sacked by Roma in January.

