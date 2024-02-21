Sir Paul McCartney is DEFINITELY an Everton fan, says fellow Toffee, Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham believes The Beatles frontman Sir Paul McCartney has always shown tendencies of a true Evertonian.

Burnham, a self-confessed Toffees fan, has followed the blue half of Merseyside since the late 1980s, although sometimes an unpopular trait given his status in Manchester. But it is McCartney's loyalties that have often divided opinion, with some confusion as to whether his support lies with Liverpool or Everton.

Burnham, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo recently chipped in with his opinion, adding how there is simply no smoke without fire...

"I saw The Smiths at Salford University back in 1986 and was a big disciple of the band," Burnham began. "I met Johnny Marr shortly after becoming mayor of Manchester.

"Everton were playing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and City invited me as the newly elected mayor. I was making my way down from a corporate section to meet someone and bumped into Johnny on the stairs.

"He said, “I didn’t know you were a blue, Andy.” I said, “I am, though not the kind you think I am.” It was a slightly awkward moment, to be honest, but Johnny is wonderful.

"I went to see Noel [Gallagher] at Wythenshawe Park recently – I’d been to Goodison that day, watching us get beat by Wolves, so he had to endure my misery about the state of things. We had a nice little chat."

Popular across the globe, Liverpool's success over the years has yielded support from some high-profile names. But insisting McCartney's blue side has always shone through, Burnham wished to set the record straight once and for all...

"In terms of Liverpool bands, Lee Mavers from The La’s is an Evertonian but I’ve never met him. He’s always been a huge hero of mine.

"Between him and Paul McCartney, we must have two of the most gifted musicians in our support. I have it firmly established (from his daughter, Stella) that Macca is an Evertonian. I know that for sure, so let’s get that straight through the pages of FourFourTwo."

