Southampton transfer news: Harry Winks emerges as potential target for Saints

Southampton are reportedly monitoring out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

Winks has seen his playing time mainly restricted to Europa League outings this season, having fallen down the Spurs pecking order under Jose Mourinho. He’s made only made ten Premier League appearances in 2020/21, starting just seven times.

According to Football Insider, the Saints are keeping an eye on the 25-year-old.

Somewhat ironically, Winks’ lack of minutes can largely be put down to Mourinho preferring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who joined Spurs from Southampton last summer.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has predicted a busy summer transfer window at St Mary's, and Winks could be among a number of potential midfield options.

Further afield, Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested, while Javi Gracia reportedly wanted to take the England international on loan at Valencia in January.

Winks spoke earlier this season about how his “difficult” situation at Spurs would impact his England chances, and indeed he didn’t make Gareth Southgate’s squad for the recent World Cup 2022 qualifiers. He missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury but has won ten caps in all, scoring once.

A product of the club’s youth system, Winks has made 167 appearances for Spurs since his debut back in November 2014.

