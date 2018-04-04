Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back

Raheem Sterling has been named on the bench by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's Champions League clash against his former club Liverpool.

Despite Sergio Aguero being ruled out due to injury, Guardiola has opted to include Sterling - who has 21 goals in all competitions this season - among his substitutes.

Gabriel Jesus is in the City side with support set to come from Leroy Sane and Player of the Year contenders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Aymeric Laporte appears set to line up on the left side of defence for City, as he did in their weekend win over Everton, in the continued absence of Benjamin Mendy.

City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, JesusSubs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko

With Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez unavailable, Liverpool partner Dejan Lovren with Virgil van Dijk at the back, with teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Defensive injuries mean Jurgen Klopp has called up 19-year-old defender Conor Masterson, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Anfield club.