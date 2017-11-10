Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift

Neymar has emphatically denied claims of a rift with Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery.

According to a report in L'Equipe, relations between the duo have become fraught, just months after Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222million fee in August.

The 25-year-old moved to quash those suggestions, adding that his relationship with Edinson Cavani, who he had a public spat with over the right to take a penalty in the 2-0 victory over Lyon in September, is fine too.

"I'm very well in Paris, I'm happy. I'm motivated to be a player who gives everything on the pitch," Neymar told a news conference after scoring in Brazil's 3-1 win over Japan on Friday.

"Anyway, there's something that is bothering me a lot – I don't have a problem with Cavani, I don't have a problem with the coach.

"I want you to stop inventing stories that I have problems with the coach. I came to help, to contribute, I came to help my coach.

"It's something that has been bothering me, I even talked about it with Tite. So I'm asking you to stop.

"I'm very realistic, I don't like rumours, I don't like stories.

"It's easier for you to hear from my mouth. I have no problem with PSG, what bothers me is the pressure of the press. I'm a guy who likes to win, I like titles and I went to PSG for this. I'm happy, I was happy when I left Barcelona and I'm happy now."

National team coach Tite offered the star forward his backing, stating that Neymar has a positive impact on the Brazil squad and is not a divisive character.

"We've been working together for a year and a half now and we've been very loyal to one another," he said.

"I'm tired of hearing: 'Tite has a problem with Neymar.' And I can talk about his character, his greatness in the dressing room.

"We are human beings, sometimes we suffer faults and we react in the wrong way. I have reacted in the wrong way in my career, but we must not question someone's nature.

"I can speak of his character, his nature and the great heart Neymar has."