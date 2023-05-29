Succession drama nears finale: Manchester United board split on sale amid improved offer
Reports suggest Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United bid is the one to beat, but recent meeting was 'inconclusive'
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the favoured candidate to complete a £5 billion takeover of Manchester United, despite an improved offer from Qatari businessman Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani.
A meeting of Manchester United's board last week decided not to enter exclusive negotiations with either of the leading parties, leaving the possibility of either emerging triumphant open.
In drama to rival HBO series Succession, the protracted process is now entering its fourth month, with an announcement not looking likely anytime soon.
However, Sky Sports reports that Ineos, the company owned by Ratcliffe, is the "leading" bidder.
This comes despite an improved offer apparently submitted by Nine Two Foundation – Sheikh Jassim's organisation – earlier this month.
That itself followed a third round of bids being put forward at the end of April. These were required to involve more detail around funding arrangements.
The main difference between the two bids so far is that Ratcliffe proposes to buy a majority stake, which would leave some involvement from current owners the Glazers, while Sheikh Jassim plans to buy the club outright.
This has caused some tension among United fans. The Glazers have struggled for popularity among the fanbase, and many would prefer to see them go, rather than stay on in any capacity.
Ratcliffe's Ineos already has a considerable sports portfolio, including ownership of French side Nice. Former colleagues of Ratcliffe recently spoke to FourFourTwo about what to expect from the Monaco-based businessman.
With no sign of completion, stories have begun to emerge that Sheikh Jassim will have to consider other options.
United's lengthy auction process stands in stark contrast to the swift takeover Chelsea saw last summer when Todd Boehly became the new owner. Although that was followed by an enormous spending spree, Chelsea have suffered a torrid season, and will begin a new rebuild with the confirmation that Mauricio Pochettino will become the new manager this summer.
The boardroom drama is not the only thing linking Manchester United to Succession: FourFourTwo uncovered that defender Phil Jones actually had a cameo on the hit American series.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Ben Hayward