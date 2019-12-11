Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford can learn from Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

Rio Ferdinand has called on Marcus Rashford to learn from the goalscoring "instinct" of Tammy Abraham.

Abraham was on target in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Lille on Tuesday, taking his goals tally for the season to 13 in all competitions.

Rashford has also found the net 13 times despite having made two fewer appearances than his England team-mate.

But Ferdinand believes the Manchester United striker should try to replicate Abraham's movement and positioning if he wants to become more prolific.

“He is going to score a tremendous amount of goals because what he does is he wants to be in between the sticks, he wants to be in the centre of the goals to score goals,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He is somebody who is hungry and got a desire to score. It is a very good finish [against Lille], it’s clean and clinical. He makes it look easy, it is not an easy finish.

“What I love about Tammy is his first instinct, his first thought is ‘get me in there, get me in there to hurt the opposition, get me in there to score goals.'

“It is the positioning, some people will tell Rashford to get in that position and he will score five, six, seven, eight goals a season more.

“This kid here, that is all he wants to do, that is an element of his game that doesn’t need working on. He has scored goals at every level and he has brought it into the first team.”

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Everton when they return to Premier League action against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Manchester United and Rashford are in action a day later against the Toffees, as they seek to close the five-point gap currently separating them from Chelsea in fourth place.

