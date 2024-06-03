The REAL reason England are playing Bosnia and Iceland this week

By
published

England play their two Euro 2024 warm-up matches this week

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England men's senior team, looks on during a training session at Rockliffe Park on May 30, 2024 in Darlington, England.
England are in action in two friendlies this week (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England’s preparations for Euro 2024 go up a notch this week when they take on Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland in the two warm-up matches. 

The two games will give Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate a final chance to run the rule over his provisional 33-man squad as he prepares to make the final cuts before submitting his 26-man tournament selection

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.