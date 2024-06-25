"That was the aim": Harry Kane reflects on England bore draw

Harry Kane has scored once so far in Euro 2024

England failed to impress once more at Euro 2024 despite securing top spot in group C following a 0-0 draw against Slovenia.

The Three Lions have scored just twice in their three Euro 2024 group games, winning one and drawing the other two to set up a round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate's England side once again appeared an eclectic group of individuals rather than a cohesive united, with shaky defensive moments and a lack of genuine chances in the final third.

England have struggled in front of goal so far. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane remains optimistic despite media criticism

Speaking after the game, captain Harry Kane cut a positive figure when asked about another laboured performance from his teammates.

"That was the aim before the start of the tournament," the striker told ITV when asked about topping the group.

"We wanted to come top of the group and control our own destiny and that's what we've done.

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

"Tonight was a tough game," he added.

"I thought we played a lot better tonight. A lot more energy, a lot better on the ball we've just got to find that final pass, that final finish.

"All these games are going to be difficult now but we re cover well, we topped the group and we've got to look forward to the next one."

Southgate will once again be questioned on his struggles extracting goals from the former Tottenham man (Image credit: Getty Images)

The result helps England to the 'easier' side of the knockout draw, although it should be said that no game is easy for England at present, as they will avoid powerhouses France, Spain, Portugal and Germany until the final should they get there.

Positive cameos from Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon will no doubt give Southgate a slight selection headache heading into Sunday's round of 16 clash with the Dutch.

