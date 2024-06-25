"That was the aim": Harry Kane reflects on England bore draw

By
published

England faltered once more at Euro 2024 despite topping group C, but Harry Kane isn't too disappointed with the result

Euro 2024 golden boot contenders Harry Kane of England in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Harry Kane has scored once so far in Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England failed to impress once more at Euro 2024 despite securing top spot in group C following a 0-0 draw against Slovenia.

The Three Lions have scored just twice in their three Euro 2024 group games, winning one and drawing the other two to set up a round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.

