The biggest football stadium in the world, set for 2030 World Cup

Morocco is planning to build the biggest football stadium on the planet in a daring bid to potentially host the 2030 World Cup final.

Images have been released of the proposed site – known as the Grand Stade Hassan II - in the city of Benslimane, around 40 kilometres from Casablanca.

Remarkably the stadium is set to have a capacity of 115,000, which would make it the largest football stadium in the world.

The North African country is co-hosting the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal while Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will host the first three games of the competition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the finals.

Initial plans are aiming for the stadium to open in 2028, two years ahead the tournament, which will mark the first time North Africa has hosted World Cup finals football.

Morocco have bid for several World Cups and been rejected every time – but now the tournament is coming in 2030 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation will be hopeful the construction of the mammoth stadium will be enough to see them host the final, with the venue for the tournament decider yet to be officially confirmed.

The design comes from Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi and renowned stadium construction firm Populous, who have previously built some of the most impressive sports stadiums on the planet, including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley and the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The Stade Hassan II will become the biggest football stadium on Earth (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 115,000 the Hassan II Stadium would dwarf other stadiums purpose-built for football.

The only sports stadium that would still have a larger capacity would be the Narendra Modi Stadium in India, which can house 132,000, primarily hosting cricket.

