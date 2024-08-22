The biggest football stadium in the world, set for 2030 World Cup

The World Cup final could take place on African soil for only the second time in history when Morocco co-host the 2030 tournament

Stade Hassan II
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morocco is planning to build the biggest football stadium on the planet in a daring bid to potentially host the 2030 World Cup final.

Images have been released of the proposed site – known as the Grand Stade Hassan II - in the city of Benslimane, around 40 kilometres from Casablanca.

