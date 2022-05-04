The latest ‘Arsenal Supporting Supporters’ advert featuring Tony Adams and Leah Williams is the only video Gooners need to watch today
The latest instalment in the ‘Arsenal Supporting Supporters’ campaign is for Buckenham Locksmiths – and is sure to be a hit with Gooners
Arsenal legend Tony Adams and England captain Leah Williamson are the latest pair to appear in the club's ‘Arsenal Supporting Supporters’ videos – and this ad is a cracker.
Gunners No.6s past and present, Adams and Williamson, are advertising Buckenham Locksmiths, which is situated just around the corner from Emirates Stadium on Blackstock Road. The family-run locksmiths, that have been on N5 for decades, is merely the latest community-run business to have the spotlight shone on them by the club, following others in the series.
Emile Smith Rowe has been on hand to promote a local barbers' shop, while Aaron Ramsdale famously ordered a large chips from a Holloway Road chip shop.
“My great grandfather, Arthur Buckenham, started the business in 1959.” fourth-generation locksmith, Jack Romero, said. “His daughter Jen and her husband Don – my grandma and grandad – then joined the business in 1970… just in time for Arsenal’s double! They are still working there today. As is my mum, Helen, and – since 2012, when I joined straight from school aged 16 – me too, so it really is a family business.
“We’re all big Arsenal fans. We have always done quite a lot of work for Arsenal and we’ve always loved having a relationship with the club.”
“This is one of a number of ways we are trying to support the local community,” Arsenal CEO, Vinai Venkatesham added. “After listening to the local businesses involved, it was clear there was one thing in particular they needed – awareness. So, we got to work on creating a series of adverts in partnership with them which will hopefully ensure every Arsenal fan knows who they are and how they can use the brilliant services they offer.”
The other instalments of the ‘Arsenal Supporting Supporters’ campaign…
