Kylian Mbappe to demand staggering £150m signing-on fee - with Premier League sides ‘willing to pay everything he asks for’: report

Kylian Mbappe will seek a reported £150m signing-on fee from whichever club he joins in the summer, as Premier League sides begin to circle.

With his PSG contract expiring in June, Mbappe is free to talk to other clubs outside of France ahead of a potential free transfer. But any deal won't be free, with the Frenchman instead seeking an astronomical figure - on top of an unconventional clause he has already made a deal breaker in negotiations.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Kylian Mbappe's mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, is demanding £150m signing-on bonus for whichever side ends up securing his signature in the summer.

Mbappe has a growing set of demands (Image credit: Getty Images)

That demand comes after Real Madrid were willing to pay the same figure to PSG for Mbappe's services in the summer of 2021. Instead of the French side receiving that payment, though, it'll be the player himself pocketing the cash.

On top of that bonus, Mbappe is also seeking a yearly salary of £60m. PSG have already made their intentions to match that figure clear, while the aforementioned report suggests a host of Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, are all "willing to pay everything he asks for".

Real Madrid, though, are standing firm. After failing to sign Mbappe on multiple occasions in the past, Los Blancos are only willing to pay the 25-year-old £30m-per-year, while their stance on the signing-on fee isn't clear. Negotiations are still ongoing, however, with a conclusion expected in the coming days.

Mbappe is actually out of contract this summer, despite his lucrative 2022 deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

That hasn't stopped La Liga president Javier Tebas from offering his verdict on the status of talks, suggesting it is more than likely that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player come the start of the 2024/25 season.

"I think high," Tebas commented in an interview on the chances of Mbappe's arrival. "It's a personal opinion. It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on.

"Real Madrid must think that the arrival of Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another. If the player wants to go to Madrid... More than 50 per cent."

