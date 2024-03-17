Liverpool players’ choice for next manager named, as Xabi Alonso is NOT the dressing room’s pick: report

Liverpool players reportedly have a preferred choice of manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer – and it is NOT Xabi Alonso.

The club's popular former midfielder, who is impressing at Bayer Leverkusen, has been the frontrunner for the job ever since Klopp announced in late January that he will be stepping down after nine seasons in charge.

Alonso's Leverkusen side are currently 10 points clear of champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga as they look to stop the Bavarians from winning a 12th consecutive title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is understood that the Basque will be ready for a new challenge in the summer, having committed last summer to another year at Leverkusen.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has admitted in the past that he sees himself managing Liverpool one day.

But according to talkSPORT, the Reds players have another name in mind when Klopp leaves the club this summer.

According to talkSPORT pair Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders, some members of the Liverpool squad want Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders to take over as manager.

"I am told the players wouldn’t mind the number two, Pep taking over," Brazil said on talkSPORT.

His co-host Saunders replied: "I heard that as well. At least he [Lijnders] knows what’s going on there. It’s difficult, who do you give the job to? That club is that big."

However, the Basque still seems like the most likely replacement for Klopp, with talks understood to have taken place.

And according to teamTALK, the 42-year-old has been offered a three-year deal to succeed Klopp at Liverpool this summer.

