Thohir clarifes comments on Inter targets

The Indonesian businessman said on Tuesday that one of the trio could "maybe" become his latest signing at Inter.

Thohir has been quick to spend since taking over at San Siro in October last year - sanctioning the arrivals of Hernanes and Danilo D'Ambrosio as well as agreeing a deal for Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic.

However, Thohir has suggested his previous comments about Chelsea forward Torres, Real Madrid youngster Morata and Manchester City's Dzeko should not be taken as a guarantee that Inter are on the verge of concluding another transfer.

"What I said is that we need someone up top," Thohir explained.

"The media have written about those players and I mentioned that one of them would be good for Inter."

Vidic is set to arrive at the end of the season and could be joined by fellow Premier League defender Bacary Sagna, with the Arsenal man in the final year of his contract.

Thohir revealed earlier in the week that Sagna was a target for the Serie A side but has since dismissed reported interest in Vidic's United team-mate Patrice Evra.

"Evra and Sagna? We've never had any negotiations with Evra. We're interested in Sagna because we need to balance the team. Right now we only have (Yuto) Nagatomo and Jonathan," he added.

"If one of them gets injured you need somebody else to come in. But if Sagna decided to stay in England, we'd understand and in that case we might bring in a young player from our academy."