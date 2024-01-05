Three Englishmen named in the top 10 most valuable players in the world right now

Jude Bellingham strikes his trademark pose in celebration of another goal

Three English players have been included in a list of the top 10 most valuable footballers in the world.

The CIES Football Observatory has used its own statistical model to estimate the transfer values of some of the game's biggest stars, with factors such as quality, age and current contract length all taken into account.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden all made the top 10, where they were joined by stars from Brazil, Norway, Spain, Germany and Argentina.

You can check out the full list below.

10. Martin Odegaard (€150.6m)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is the first player on the top 10 list, with the CIES pricing him at €150m. The Norwegian has gone from strength to strength since he joined the Gunners.

9. Jamal Musiala (€152.4m)

Jamal Musiala has only had three full seasons as a Bayern Munich player, but he is already one of the world's most valuable players. Musiala is calculated to be worth more than €150m.

8. Julian Alvarez (€164.7m)

Manchester City got themselves a bargain when they snapped up Julian Alvarez for just £14m two years ago. A World Cup winner, the Argentine's value has soared since 2022.

7. Gavi (€175.4m)

It is remarkable to think that Gavi became a household name in world football before his 18th birthday. Still a teenager, the Barcelona starlet could become the best player on the planet one day.

6. Phil Foden (€195.8m)

The first Englishman on the list is Phil Foden, whose transfer value is estimated to be just short of €200m. The Manchester City man is unlikely to be going anywhere, however.

5. Bukayo Saka (€223m)

Bukayo Saka celebrates after Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League in January 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka is the second Arsenal player in the top 10. The winger, who is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027, is thought to be worth around €223m.

4. Rodrygo (€247.9m)

Real Madrid spent €45m to sign Rodrygo back in 2019, but he is worth significantly more than that now. The Brazilian would fetch close to €250m on the open market, the CIES suggests.

3. Vinicius Junior (€250.3m)

A key player for both Real Madrid and Brazil, it is no surprise that Vinicius Junior is ranked high up this list. Still only 23 years old, the forward should only get better from here.

2. Erling Haaland (€251.2m)

Erling Haaland is widely considered to be the best centre-forward in the world. The CIES believe it would take more than €250m to prise him away from Manchester City.

1. Jude Bellingham (€267.5m)

The England international has enjoyed a magnificent start to his Real Madrid career and he is now considered to be the most valuable footballer in the world at €267.5m.

