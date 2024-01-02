Manchester United ready to pay release clause for 'Italian Thiago Silva'

Manchester United are keen to sign Giorgio Scalvini in the January window

Manchester United are willing to pay £43.5m to sign Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini in the January window, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag's team have endured a disappointing first half of the 2023/24 season and the under-fire manager wants to add to his squad this month.

Defensive reinforcements are likely to be high up Ten Hag's wish list given his team's struggles at the back in recent weeks.

And according to Tuttosport, United are in pole position to land Scalvini before the winter window closes.

The defender has a release clause in his contract worth £43.5m and United are willing to trigger it, the Italian publication has revealed.

That would force Atalanta to sell the defender, who has also been linked with Tottenham, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter and Real Madrid in recent months.

United could steal a march on those clubs by submitting a bid in the coming days, with Atalanta bracing themselves for offers.

The Red Devils should have Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire available again in January after injury lay-offs of varying lengths.

But Ten Hag is still keen to bring in another defender as he attempts to turn United's season around.

Scalvini has won seven caps for Italy and is expected to start for his country at this summer's European Championship.

The youngster has revealed that he grew up admiring Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, particularly during his time in Serie A.

“I always liked him when I was little, I watched Serie A and he was at Milan. I really like how he is on the pitch, he’s a leader with great spirit and charisma,” he told TMW.

United will return to action against Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Their next Premier League assignment pits Ten Hag's side against Tottenham on January 14.



More Manchester United stories

Scott McTominay has told FourFourTwo how he was able to bulk up from 70kg to 85kg.

United have been joined by Chelsea in the race to sign a defender who has been compared to Raphael Varane.

And this damning stat sums up how poor United have been in the 2023/24 season.