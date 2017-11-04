Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp hailed "a really good week" after Liverpool secured a third consecutive win with the 4-1 defeat of West Ham on Saturday.

The Reds bounced back from a thrashing at Tottenham a fortnight ago with victory over Huddersfield Town and Maribor - and Klopp then watched Liverpool tear through the Hammers.

His side were pegged back to 2-1 after Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip had scored in the first half, but further goals through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the Egyptian's second secured victory.

And Liverpool could have given the scoreline an even more one-sided appearance, with Klopp pointing to a tactical tweak and picking out Roberto Firmino for particular praise.

"The result, it feels good," he told BBC's Match of the Day. "We changed our approach, it was a counter-attacking line-up to use our speed from a deep situation.

"It was brilliant play for the first goal. Our counter-attacking was pretty perfect, we had some wonderful play.

"Roberto Firmino, I'm not sure I've ever seen a player play a third game in the week with such intensity and I'm a few days in this business.

"3-0, 3-0, 4-1; it's a really good week. It's a good moment to have a little break."

Klopp was especially pleased to have secured the victory despite the absence of Jordan Henderson and with Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane both doubts pre-match.

"We lost our skipper overnight and Gini Wijnaldum did not have his boots here," he continued.

"We thought he had no chance of playing, we only brought him here so he is nearer to Amsterdam, he was flying there to see the doctor. And he played 90 minutes.

"Sadio Mane is a naturally fit player, he could have played the 90 minutes after just one training session."