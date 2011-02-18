Toads in the road force Freiburg fans to move
BERLIN - Migrating toads will force thousands of Freiburg fans to find a different way home when they leave their stadium after Saturday's Bundesliga game against VfL Wolfsburg.
Freiburg said they would close one of the access roads to departing fans to keep it clear for the long line of amphibians making their annual trek.
"As an environmentally-engaged club Freiburg takes the migration into consideration and asks its supporters for understanding," the club said on their website.
