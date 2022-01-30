Tottenham agree deal for Juventus star to become Antonio Conte's first signing

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

The Juventus star becomes Antonio Conte's first signing as Spurs manager – and this is the second time that director Fabio Paratici has signed the young Swede, after being the chief in Turin who signed him for the Old Lady.

Now, the Lilywhites are closing in Rodrigo Bentancur as the second arrival of the window – also from Juve – as Conte looks to reshape his squad for a charge towards the top four.

Tottenham have endured a difficult transfer window so far, failing to secure Adama Traore – who has moved to Barcelona on loan – for most of the month. Liverpool's capture of Luis Diaz from Porto has seemingly only come too, thanks to Spurs: it was the north Londoners who reportedly bid first for the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo', to force Jurgen Klopp's hand and accelerate the Reds' summer plans.

Kulusevski is likely to play on the right of Conte's 3-4-3, alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The 21-year-old is extremely versatile and can be used as a false nine or an attacking midfielder, too.

Spurs also want to shift Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli before Monday's deadline.

