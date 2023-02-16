Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to stay away until fully recovered from recent surgery

Tottenham (opens in new tab) have confirmed that head coach Antonio Conte will not return to work until he has made a full recovery from his recent operation.

The Italian underwent emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder at the beginning of February, subsequently missing Spurs' Premier League win over Manchester City (opens in new tab).

Conte was back in the technical area for last Saturday's defeat at Leicester (opens in new tab) and Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg loss away to AC Milan (opens in new tab), but he will not be present for Sunday's London derby at home to West Ham (opens in new tab).

Spurs provided the following update on Thursday morning:

"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery.

"Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well."

In Conte's absence, assistant Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team, just as he did against City two weeks ago – and for Spurs' dramatic Champions League group victory Marseille (opens in new tab) in November, when Conte was serving a touchline ban.

On his Instagram Story (opens in new tab), Conte explained how he "underestimated" the seriousness of operation. He wrote (opens in new tab):

"Sadly, I underestimated the procedure, which wasn't a routine operation but a sudden and serious emergency.

"My body has suffered [due to] my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.

"[Anyone] Who knows me understands what a burden this is for me, but it is necessary. Come on you Spurs!"