Tottenham chasing European star to help Archie Gray flourish: report

Archie Gray has had plenty of challenges thrown at him in his first year at Tottenham

Tottenham have endured a chaotic campaign, to say the least, in 2024/25.

Ever-mounting injuries have produced an ever-more bedraggled Ange Postecoglou in post-match interviews — but he has clung on to his job and now has players returning.

Absences have dramatically changed the role of some Tottenham men, none more so than Archie Gray. Signed predominately to impact the Lilywhites’ midfield, he has spent the majority of his time in defence. A mooted new signing could soon change that.

Tottenham approach Rayo Vallecano, which could provide huge Archie Gray boost

Gray has been pitted against some of the division's best in his adapted role (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Still only 18 years old, this is, remarkably, not the first time in his career Gray has had to adapt his game in this way. He broke through at Leeds United as a midfielder last season, but wound up playing the majority of the campaign at right-back to fill in for Luke Ayling.

It went so well that Gray — who is Spurs' eighth-most expensive signing ever — kept the place for the rest of the season. When Postecoglou had a defensive injury crisis of his own, Gray looked as ready as he could be to step in.

Gray is used to adapting from his time breaking through at Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have now claimed that highly-rated Romanian right-back Andrei Ratiu is now on Spurs’ radar. It’ll be a tough fight for the London club. The same report states that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Brighton, Atalanta, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in the defender, who has a release clause in his contract worth €25million.

Nevertheless, the more signings made in the defensive areas, the less likely it is that Gray is put up to fill defensive gaps — especially at right-back, where he has already played almost a full season for Leeds.

Speaking during the Yorkshire club’s play-off run last season, Gray’s great-uncle — and former Leeds winger — Eddie, told Sky Sports: "He's been playing in a position that is not natural to him; he's a midfield player, and he'll end up playing in the middle of the park.”

Soon, if Spurs do land Ratiu, Gray may finally move one step closer to proving his uncle right.

Andrei Ratiu has impressed for Rayo Vallecano and Romania in recent times (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, we need to get a glimpse of Gray in midfield at some point soon.

His frame and style make him a fairly unnatural fit in a centre-back pairing, but the fact he’s filled in there without too many glaring errors, in the Premier League, shows just how good he could be.

Again, it must be stressed, Gray has taken all this on despite still being just 18 years old. It would be enough to make many of his age-mates crumble, but he’s taken it in his stride.

Imagine what he might show when allowed back to his natural position.