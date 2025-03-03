Tottenham chasing European star to help Archie Gray flourish: report

Tottenham’s approach could be revolutionary for Archie Gray’s future in north London

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Archie Gray has had plenty of challenges thrown at him in his first year at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have endured a chaotic campaign, to say the least, in 2024/25.

Ever-mounting injuries have produced an ever-more bedraggled Ange Postecoglou in post-match interviews — but he has clung on to his job and now has players returning.

Absences have dramatically changed the role of some Tottenham men, none more so than Archie Gray. Signed predominately to impact the Lilywhites’ midfield, he has spent the majority of his time in defence. A mooted new signing could soon change that.

Tottenham approach Rayo Vallecano, which could provide huge Archie Gray boost

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2024 in London, England.

Gray has been pitted against some of the division's best in his adapted role (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Still only 18 years old, this is, remarkably, not the first time in his career Gray has had to adapt his game in this way. He broke through at Leeds United as a midfielder last season, but wound up playing the majority of the campaign at right-back to fill in for Luke Ayling.

It went so well that Gray — who is Spurs' eighth-most expensive signing ever — kept the place for the rest of the season. When Postecoglou had a defensive injury crisis of his own, Gray looked as ready as he could be to step in.

Liverpool target Archie Gray of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at MKM Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Gray is used to adapting from his time breaking through at Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have now claimed that highly-rated Romanian right-back Andrei Ratiu is now on Spurs’ radar. It’ll be a tough fight for the London club. The same report states that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Brighton, Atalanta, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in the defender, who has a release clause in his contract worth €25million.

Nevertheless, the more signings made in the defensive areas, the less likely it is that Gray is put up to fill defensive gaps — especially at right-back, where he has already played almost a full season for Leeds.

Speaking during the Yorkshire club’s play-off run last season, Gray’s great-uncle — and former Leeds winger — Eddie, told Sky Sports: "He's been playing in a position that is not natural to him; he's a midfield player, and he'll end up playing in the middle of the park.”

Soon, if Spurs do land Ratiu, Gray may finally move one step closer to proving his uncle right.

Slovakia vs Romania Andrei Ratiu warming up before his side's match against Belgium at Euro 2024. Tottenham target

Andrei Ratiu has impressed for Rayo Vallecano and Romania in recent times (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, we need to get a glimpse of Gray in midfield at some point soon.

His frame and style make him a fairly unnatural fit in a centre-back pairing, but the fact he’s filled in there without too many glaring errors, in the Premier League, shows just how good he could be.

Again, it must be stressed, Gray has taken all this on despite still being just 18 years old. It would be enough to make many of his age-mates crumble, but he’s taken it in his stride.

Imagine what he might show when allowed back to his natural position.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

