Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario explains Angeball: ‘We want to play quickly’

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario believes Ange Postecoglou's newly implemented tactics are helping the side become a more rounded outfit.

Spurs are firmly in the mix for a UEFA Champions League qualification place this season and a reshuffle in playing style has helped Postecoglou's men become harder to beat.

With work still to be done and ending their long-awaited quest for silverware, Vicario has shared exclusively with FourFourTwo just exactly what makes them tick under the former Celtic boss.

"It is unbelievable," began the 27-year-old, when asked what it is like to play in front of such passionate supporters week in, week out.

"Every time you pull off a save, you’re absolutely buzzing. When you play in front of 60,000 people in a stadium like we have, it’s amazing.

"Maybe after a save, a big moment follows and you score a goal, you win the game and you see all of the crowd going crazy.

"That’s an awesome moment. We want to play quickly, keep attacking and show our character because we can engage the fans with that style of football."

Having risen up through the ranks very quickly in Italian football prior to his move to England, Vicario has so far impressed during his debut season in English football.

Starting every single Premier League match under Postecoglou so far this season, the Greek-Australian has hailed Vicario's work ethic and is reaping the rewards.

“You get presented with some options and I just really liked Vic from the start in terms of the characteristics he has as a goalkeeper," Postecoglou said. “His agility, his demeanour, his character.

“Then I spoke to him and he's just such an infectious personality. He was so determined he wanted to come to Tottenham and prove himself at the next level.

“He hasn't had a long time at the top level, similar to Micky van de Ven. I like players who have worked their way up from a low level very quickly because it shows that they adapt very quickly but also that they're coachable, that they learn."

