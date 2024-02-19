Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for Juventus star who is soon out of contract: report

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been touted as possible destinations for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with the Serie A outfit this summer and negotiations are said to have stalled regarding a potential renewal.



Rabiot is thought to be wanted by a whole of host of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United and Eddie Howe also reportedly interested in the French international ahead of the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report via HITC, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United all are keen on securing the services of Rabiot in the summer transfer window.

It goes on to say Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle have had contact with the midfielder’s representatives in recent months, but nothing is set in stone yet regarding his imminent future.

Juventus are also said to have reopened dialogue with the former PSG man about renewing his deal, given the only option was to hand him a one-year extension last year.

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking back in December, Rabiot confessed there are still a lot of moving parts regarding extending his stay in Turin beyond the summer months.

“I must think about it and talk to the club,” the former Toulouse loanee admitted.

“I’ve already said I am happy here, but we’ll talk about it. I want to enjoy every game until the end of the season, and then we’ll see, but we are calm.”

Rabiot has been a mainstay under Massimiliano Allegri so far this season, having made 22 appearances in both the Serie A and Italian Cup.

The 28-year-old has scored 4 goals and registered a further 6 assists, with his Juventus side currently second in the Italian top flight.

But league leaders Inter Milan are now nine points clear and have also played a game less than the Old Lady.

