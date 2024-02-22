Tottenham Hotspur have received £92m windfall ahead of another huge summer

Tottenham Hotspur have received an additional £92 million, as the north Londoners ascend to mega-rich levels ahead of another busy summer.

The Lilywhites have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the market over the past two transfer windows, selling talismanic all-time scorer Harry Kane and using the money to fund a full-scale rebuild under new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The club announced a revenue increase of 22.7 per cent this time last year, with chairman Daniel Levy declaring, “Our spend levels show we have invested in the team.” Tottenham have made 10 permanent signings in the last 12 months.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been at the heart of the revenue upturn (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has played host to the likes of Beyonce in concert, too – and now a UEFA report has shown that there has been a €108m increase in revenue at Spurs, roughly equating to £92.

In the new European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report, the European football governing body's licensing benchmarking report on European club football, Tottenham are one of the big winners in English football, with revenue growing by 21 per cent, as the Lilywhites continue to ascend.

“On average, the revenue of the top 20 clubs by total revenue grew by an extremely healthy 15.7 per cent in 2023, compared with an average of 11.7 per cent across all early-reporting clubs, with only three clubs reporting declines in revenue,” the report claims. West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were the three clubs in question with the decline.

Liverpool have seen a decline in revenue (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The report's largest absolute increases in revenue were outside the Premier League, however.

Barcelona (€176m), Paris Saint-Germain (€137m), Milan (€126m) and Napoli (€120m) all profited in the last year, with three of the four winning their domestic leagues and Milan reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League – making Tottenham's increase in revenue all the more impressive. For the first time since 2009/10, the north Londoners failed to qualify for European football at all.

The Premier League is still leading the way when it comes to revenue, according to UEFA. Of the top 20 clubs in the report, nine are from England, in the form of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion (in that order).

Manchester City make the most revenue in England, according to UEFA, sitting second behind Real Madrid on this new report (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are four clubs from Italy in the report, three from Spain, three from Germany and just PSG from France. The list is clearly split into three brackets, too, with the richest 10 clubs separated from the next six on the list, and the next four after that.

According to UEFA, “Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus figures have provided UEFA with abbreviated figures for 2023 to enable their inclusion in the top 20 analysis.”

